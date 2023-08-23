Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Annual Golf Fore Club Kids event raises $60,000 for Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area hosted its 19th annual Golf Fore Club Kids tournament on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, raising a record-breaking $60,000.

082623.N.BP.GOLFFOREKIDS 1.jpg
The father-son team of Mike and Jackson Fogelson took first place at the 19th annual Golf Fore Club Kids tournament on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:52 PM

With just under 100 golfers, the money raised will support year-round programs for hundreds of youth at the club, a release said. For the 19th consecutive year, Russ Moen chaired the Golf Committee, which led the organization to this record-breaking total.

082623.N.BP.GOLFFOREKIDS 2.jpg
The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area hosted its 19th annual Golf Fore Club Kids tournament on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Contributed

Winning the tournament for the first time was the father-son team of Mike and 11-year-old Jackson Fogelson. Jackson played one of his best rounds of the year with three birdies and an eagle on four to finish with a 73 from the golds, the release said.

Second place went to the team of Gary Rients and Bruce Nord, and the team of Heather Tverstol and Emily Aitken took third place.

"Thank you to our event sponsor, Bob Lowth Ford and masters sponsor, Mark Sand and Gravel," the release said. "Plus, all our Ace, Eagle, Birdie, Green and Hole sponsors who make this annual event so successful."

