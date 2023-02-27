99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Annual Food Share campaign kicks off March 1 benefiting Bemidji Community Food Shelf

This annual event helps to raise funds for Minnesota's 746 food shelves during the month of March by offering a partial match for all funds donated during the campaign.

Untitled-1.jpg
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 27, 2023 01:05 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Community Food Shelf recently announced that the annual fundraising event, March Food Share, begins on March 1 and will run through April 9.

This annual event, sponsored by the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches, helps to raise funds for the state’s 746 food shelves during the month of March by offering a partial match for all funds donated during the campaign, a release said.

The March drive is an important one for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf according to Executive Director Michael Olson,

“Donations received in March help us get through the summer months and into the fall, which have been traditionally low donation months," Olson said. "It's even more important this year given the significant, 45% increase in people seeking food support."

According to Feeding America, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children experience food insecurity in the United States, and 11.6% of people in the U.S. experience poverty. In Minnesota, 338,000 people are facing hunger, 121,140 of which are children.

Untitled-design-44.png
Contributed

GMCC’s Minnesota FoodShare began its work in 1982 as a campaign advanced by congregations to restock food shelves in the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area. The effort was so successful, and the need so evident, March Campaign became a statewide initiative just one year later and is now in its 42nd year, the release said.

Donations can be made either by sending a check to 1260 Exchange Ave., Bemidji, MN, 56601 or by visiting bcfsmn.org and making a secure online donation there.

