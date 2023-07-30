Annual Ardenhurst Township potluck picnic set for Aug. 1

ITASCA COUNTY — The annual Ardenhurst Township potluck picnic is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Ardenhurst Community Park, south of Northome.

Everyone is welcome at the event, a release said. Cold drinks, as well as plastic and paper products will be provided.

Ardenhurst Community Park is located on the west shore of Island Lake at 66856 Island Lake Road, 4.1 miles south of Northome.