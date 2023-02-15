99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Anishinaabe snow snake games set for Feb. 25

An Anishinaabe snow snake games tournament will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Paul Bunyan Park.

Manidoo ogitigaan snow snake fist in air.jpg
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 15, 2023 02:53 PM

BEMIDJI — Manidoo Ogitigann (The Spirit's Garden) along with co-sponsors White Earth Tribal Community College and Watermark Art Center will host an Anishinaabe snow snake games tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Paul Bunyan Park.

"Snow snake games were originally used by Anishinaabe people to practice skills used for hunting," a release said. "Contests include agility, accuracy, distance skills and artistic merit."

Anishinaabe storytellers will share historical legends the night before; time and location to be arranged.

Manidoo Ogitigann is a Native American-led grassroots, nonprofit organization in Bemidji that focuses on protecting the Ojibwe language and way of life for the health of the surrounding communities and ecosystem," the release said.

Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/3vZWZFd or starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the event. For more information or to reserve a vendor spot, contact (218) 214-7550 or visit manidooogitigaan.org.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
