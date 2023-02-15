Anishinaabe snow snake games set for Feb. 25

BEMIDJI — Manidoo Ogitigann (The Spirit's Garden) along with co-sponsors White Earth Tribal Community College and Watermark Art Center will host an Anishinaabe snow snake games tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Paul Bunyan Park.

"Snow snake games were originally used by Anishinaabe people to practice skills used for hunting," a release said. "Contests include agility, accuracy, distance skills and artistic merit."

Anishinaabe storytellers will share historical legends the night before; time and location to be arranged.

Manidoo Ogitigann is a Native American-led grassroots, nonprofit organization in Bemidji that focuses on protecting the Ojibwe language and way of life for the health of the surrounding communities and ecosystem," the release said.

Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/3vZWZFd or starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the event. For more information or to reserve a vendor spot, contact (218) 214-7550 or visit manidooogitigaan.org.