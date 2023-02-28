99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Andy Wells to present 'Business Partnership with Red Lake’

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host Andy Wells, presenting "Business Partnership with Red Lake," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids

Andy Wells.jpg
Andy Wells
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 28, 2023 03:34 PM

"Andy Wells, a Native American farm boy from the Red Lake Nation, shares his inspirational journey from the barnyard to the boardroom as he lived his vision as a university professor and corporate aerospace CEO to achieve purpose over profit by helping those most in need," a release said.

The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.

