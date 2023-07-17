6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
'All About Eagles' program set for July 21 at Bemidji Public Library

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library is set to host an "All About Eagles" program at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, at the library, 509 America Ave.

A partnership between the library, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Lake Bemidji State Park Naturalist Christa Drake, the program will delve into the fascinating world of eagles, a release said.

The free event is geared toward children and adults alike.

For more information, call the library at (218) 751-3963 or visit krls.org/bemidji-public-library/.

