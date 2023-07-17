'All About Eagles' program set for July 21 at Bemidji Public Library
The Bemidji Public Library is set to host an "All About Eagles" program at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, at the library, 509 America Ave.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library is set to host an "All About Eagles" program at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, at the library, 509 America Ave.
A partnership between the library, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Lake Bemidji State Park Naturalist Christa Drake, the program will delve into the fascinating world of eagles, a release said.
The free event is geared toward children and adults alike.
For more information, call the library at (218) 751-3963 or visit krls.org/bemidji-public-library/.
ADVERTISEMENT