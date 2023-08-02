Alaska Township Volunteer Fire Department to hold open house
PUPOSKY — The Alaska Volunteer Fire Department will host an open house and community picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 28987 Alaska Lane NW in Puposky.
At the event, community members can view the fire apparatus, participate in fire safety training and enjoy a picnic, a release said. Free-will donations will be accepted.
