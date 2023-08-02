Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Alaska Township Volunteer Fire Department to hold open house

The Alaska Volunteer Fire Department will host an open house and community picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 28987 Alaska Lane NW in Puposky.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:00 PM

PUPOSKY — The Alaska Volunteer Fire Department will host an open house and community picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 28987 Alaska Lane NW in Puposky.

At the event, community members can view the fire apparatus, participate in fire safety training and enjoy a picnic, a release said. Free-will donations will be accepted.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Nymore photo.jpeg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold 'Dog Days of Summer' event Aug. 8
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
082022.N.BP.DEFEETVIOLENCE 2.jpg
Community
Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter to hold De-Feet Violence run/walk Aug. 12
6h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Yoga at the Beach continues through Aug. 15
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 8.jpg
Local
Arrival of Dragon Boats marks beginning of 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival
2d ago
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
072923.N.BP.POMJULY MH 1.jpg
Local
Photos of the month: Swimming through summer
4d ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 1.jpg
Sports
Nick Schaefer overcomes slow start to win 3rd Birchmont championship
3d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020621.N.BP.LICENSECENTER4.jpg
Lifestyle
Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?
4d ago
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer