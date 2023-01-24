'AirVenture' to be shown at Bemidji Theatre Jan. 28

BEMIDJI — "AirVenture," a film made by the Experimental Aircraft Association, will be shown at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Bemidji Theatre, 5284 Theater Lane NW. Admission to the one-hour film is free.

There will be handouts after the film by local pilots telling about a program called "Young Eagles," which offers a discovery flight to young people ages 8-17. After the flight, the youth will receive a six-month membership in the EAA.

Everyone is welcome, from aviation enthusiasts to experienced pilots and builders.

The film presentation is by Dave Quam for the local EAA Chapter 1397. For more information about the EAA, visit eaa.org.