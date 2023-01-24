'AirVenture' to be shown at Bemidji Theatre Jan. 28
BEMIDJI — "AirVenture," a film made by the Experimental Aircraft Association, will be shown at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Bemidji Theatre, 5284 Theater Lane NW. Admission to the one-hour film is free.
There will be handouts after the film by local pilots telling about a program called "Young Eagles," which offers a discovery flight to young people ages 8-17. After the flight, the youth will receive a six-month membership in the EAA.
Everyone is welcome, from aviation enthusiasts to experienced pilots and builders.
The film presentation is by Dave Quam for the local EAA Chapter 1397. For more information about the EAA, visit eaa.org.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated the owners of Pizza Ranch on opening their Bemidji location, 1635 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
North Country Food Bank will offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1260 recently held a Pearl Harbor dinner and award ceremony at the Bemidji Eagles Club.
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Bryce Kondos of Laporte was recently named to the dean's list at Clark University in Dubuque, Iowa, for maintaining a GPA of 3.65 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.