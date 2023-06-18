Ahead of Unicon 21, unicyclists hit the trails at Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival

BEMIDJI — Bicyclists taking on the 17-mile route at Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on Saturday had a unique group of fellow participants riding with them — unicyclists.

The group, comprised of about 10 members from different unicycle clubs around the region, took on the 17-mile route along with about 1,000 bicyclists for the ninth annual event.

Starting at South Shore Park near the Sanford Center on the Paul Bunyan State Trail, participants looped around Lake Bemidji. Stops were set up along the way with music and food at Lake Bemidji State Park and a snack break at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge.

Cyclists take off from the starting line during Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023, near South Shore Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Unicyclist Marin Cohan, of Madison, Wis., said her love for the unique activity began at the age of 5 when her babysitter encouraged her to try it out.

“It took me a really long time at first (to learn), because 5-year-olds, especially me, had very little attention span,” she said. “So actually finding the dedication to want to keep learning was kind of hard, but it helped that I had a role model.”

Cohan fell in love with unicycling and now teaches the activity to children at elementary and middle schools in the Madison area through the Madison Unicyclists Club.

“Madison has a lot of diverse neighborhoods and it’s really cool to see all of these kids coming together and trying this unique activity,” she said. “It’s something that you don’t get to see in a lot of other sports.”

A pair of unicyclists make their way through Diamond Point Park during Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Cohan’s mother and fellow unicyclist, Jill, said there are actually similarities in the values children learn through unicycling and in the classroom.

“One of the really cool things is that unicycling attracts a lot of different kinds of kids,” she explained. “In the classroom, you can draw on what they’ve done in unicycling to help them with their grit and their resilience in academic things.”

For unicyclist Kirsten Goldstein, a Bemidji State alum and current resident of the Brainerd/Baxter area, the activity became a passion when she was a fifth-grader living in Hutchinson, Minn.

“I had a couple of friends in fifth grade and I teased them relentlessly because they thought unicycling was the absolute coolest thing in the world,” she explained.

Later that school year, those friends encouraged her to join them at a practice held by a local unicycling club.

“I went to practice and I fell in love with it instantly,” she recalled. “My first practice was like, ‘This is crazy fun, I’m gonna get this, I’m gonna conquer this.’”

Cyclists take off from the starting line during Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023, near South Shore Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Cyclists bike through Diamond Point Park during Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Unicon 21

A couple of decades after she hopped on a unicycle for the first time, Goldstein is now heavily involved in the unicycling community.

She and other members of the group who took on Loop the Lake are working to bring Unicon, the unicycling world convention and championships, to Bemidji in 2024.

Set for July 14-26, 2024, Unicon will bring nearly 1,500 competitors from more than 40 countries to the Northwoods to participate in over 30 events.

Unicon was first held in 1984 in Syracuse, N.Y. Since then, the biennial event has been held in various locations in more than 10 countries, including Spain, Japan, Switzerland, Puerto Rico, Italy and most recently, France. The last time Unicon was held in Minnesota was in 1994 in Minneapolis.

And now, Bemidji will be added to that list.

As Unicon co-director and president of the Unicycling Society of America, Goldstein played a big role in putting in the bid for Unicon to be held in Bemidji.

“We were looking at every possible location across the U.S. going region by region — coasts were too expensive, the mountains were too expensive,” she said. “The Midwest has a lot of (unicycle) clubs, so we were like ‘Alright, we’re going to stick to the Midwest.’”

Kirsten Goldstein, Unicon 21 co-director and president of the Unicycling Society of America, stops at a bike repair station during Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Diamond Point Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Once Unicon co-director Connie Cotter suggested Bemidji as a possible location, it was practically a done deal.

“Connie suggested Bemidji and I said, ‘Well, I know half the town so I think we can get this going,’” Goldstein said with a laugh. "My undergrad experience (at BSU) really paid off and now I'm working with my old bosses from the rec center. I called them up and said 'How do we make this happen?' They started putting my name to the right people and conversations kept going."

Cotter, also a Minnesota native, was excited about the idea of holding Unicon in Minnesota for the second time. While participants got a taste of city life when the event was held in Minneapolis in 1994, unicyclists will soon experience all that Bemidji has to offer.

“We’re excited to show our community what Minnesota is,” Cotter said, “and Bemidji is such a cool example of some of the best of Minnesota.”

Cyclists head toward the finish line during Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023, near South Shore Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Goldstein echoed that sentiment, expressing that Bemidji has a culture that is unique to other small towns in the state.

“I think our community is going to be really surprised by the culture here. We take it for granted because it's our everyday,” Goldstein said. “It’s so different to an outsider. To Europeans, this is going to be different, to the Japanese, this is going to be very different. And being surrounded by tribal nations, I don’t think they’re going to realize how interesting that is, and how fascinating and welcoming that is.”

For Goldstein, giving 1,500 unicyclists from around the world the opportunity to experience Bemidji's culture is one of the more exciting aspects of preparing for Unicon 21.

"(Bemidji) is so much more than just a small Minnesota town," she remarked, "and we're excited to show that to our international community that is ready to say 'It's just a small Minnesota town.'"

Cyclists cross the finish line during Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023, near South Shore Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer