Community

Affordable Connectivity Program sign-up event set for Aug. 31

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:42 AM

BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will hold a sign-up day for the Affordable Connectivity Program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Cass Lake Boys and Girls Club 208 Central Ave.

"This new long-term benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households struggling to afford internet service and provides a discount of up to a $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands," a release said.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

  • Has an income that is at or below 200% of the  Federal Poverty Guidelines.  
  • Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline.
  • Participates in one of several Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard) Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations. 
  • Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.
  • Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
  • Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program.

Eligible households can enroll at the sign-up event, through a participating broadband provider or by going to ACPBenefit.org to submit an online application or print a mail-in application and contacting their preferred participating broadband provider and selecting a plan.

Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP, or by calling (877) 384-2575 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET any day of the week.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
