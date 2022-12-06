Affinity Plus seeking donations for Coins for a Cause

BEMIDJI — Affinity Plus Federal is inviting community members to donate to hunger relief efforts throughout Minnesota. All donations in Bemidji will support the North Country Foodbank.

Affinity Plus will match contributions up to $25,000. Affinity Plus has contributed more than $130,000 to local food banks through Coins for a Cause, a release said.

To drop off coins visit Affinity Plus from 10 a.m .to 4 p.m. Dec. 5-9, 2800 Hannah Ave. NW. The first 25 people to donate to each location will receive a $10 gift card to Caribou Coffee.

"Across Minnesota, food banks are experiencing an increased demand this year due to inflation and other economic pressures," a release said. "Affinity Plus wants to make it easier to support hunger relief efforts by taking loose change or easy online donations and doubling it (up to $25,000) to make the impact of an individual donation go further in helping fight food insecurity."