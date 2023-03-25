99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Affinity Plus donates $22,000 to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter

The Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter recently received a $22,000 donation from Affinity Federal Credit Union.

IMG_5417.jpeg
Sarah Kuesel, senior manager of remote services at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, presents a check to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter Executive Director Chris Latzke, Assistant Director Michelle Carlson and other staff.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:45 AM

Affinity Plus donated $10,000 toward Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter capital campaign and donated another $12,000 to fill the pantry at the new shelter for 12 months for a total of $22,000, a release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
