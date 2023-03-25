Affinity Plus donates $22,000 to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
The Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter recently received a $22,000 donation from Affinity Federal Credit Union.
Affinity Plus donated $10,000 toward Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter capital campaign and donated another $12,000 to fill the pantry at the new shelter for 12 months for a total of $22,000, a release said.
