Affinity Plus donates $22,000 to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter

Affinity Plus donated $10,000 toward Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter capital campaign and donated another $12,000 to fill the pantry at the new shelter for 12 months for a total of $22,000, a release said.

