Acrylic and ceramic painting classes start April 28 at the Bemidji Senior Center

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will offer acrylic and ceramic painting classes taught by Kathy Sanders on Fridays, April 28, May 5, 12, 19, and 26 for ceramic painting, and Fridays, June 2 and 9 for acrylic painting, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

This program is made possible with grants from Dancing Sky AAA and Beltrami Electric's Operation Round-Up.

Space is limited and pre-registration is advised, all classes are free to members and $10 for non-members.

Class registration forms are available at the Bemidji Senior Center.

