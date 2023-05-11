99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

A morning of Scandinavian treats and coffee set for May 17

The Bemidji Senior Center invites the public to celebrate Syttende Mai and enjoy some homemade Scandinavian treats and coffee from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

Scandinavian bars
Scandinavian Apricot Almond Bars have a shortbread crust that is slathered with apricot preserves and topped with slivered almonds.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:21 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center invites the public to celebrate Syttende Mai and enjoy some homemade Scandinavian treats and coffee from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Attendees will be able to have three treats of their choice and coffee for $5.
Treats such as Sandbakkels, Rosettes, Krumkake, Almond Cake and Lefse will be served.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
