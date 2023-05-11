A morning of Scandinavian treats and coffee set for May 17

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center invites the public to celebrate Syttende Mai and enjoy some homemade Scandinavian treats and coffee from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

Attendees will be able to have three treats of their choice and coffee for $5.

Treats such as Sandbakkels, Rosettes, Krumkake, Almond Cake and Lefse will be served.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.