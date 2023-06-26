Beltrami Bicentennial honors 200 years with stories of Italian explorer's life and journeys

BEMIDJI — Worlds and cultures came together over the weekend as the Beltrami County Historical Society celebrated the 200th anniversary of Giacomo Costantino Beltrami’s exploration of the region.

Events were held on Saturday at Buena Vista Ski Area and on Sunday at the Beltrami County History Center drawing good crowds, including members of Beltrami’s family who traveled from Italy.

Emily Thabes, executive director of the BCHS, was thrilled with the turnout and the impact of the weekend.

“I feel like the historical society has an obligation to use history for the good of our community, to change who we are as a community,” she said. “To make us better people, not just more informed, but more connected. This was just such an amazing opportunity for us to do that.”

Saturday’s celebration began with a prayer ceremony led by former Red Lake Tribal Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain, who later presented a history of the Red Lake Nation. The audience also viewed part of a True Source documentary series created by Norwood Hall and Janet Rith-Najarian. John Eggers of Bemidji also read from his book, “The Search for Beltrami’s Heart.”

Former Red Lake Tribal Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain leads the opening prayer ceremony on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Contributed / Sue Bruns

Saturday’s program featured a Zoom presentation that included staff members from the Giacomo Beltrami Collection at the Civic Museum of Natural Sciences in Bergamo, Italy, who provided a virtual exhibit of artifacts from the collection.

Also on the call was Cyndy Milda, a member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Nation, and an interpreter from France. Participants from the audience at Buena Vista included Jourdain as well as Cesare Marino, a Smithsonian emeritus and author of several works on Beltrami.

Catherine Marchand, vice president of the BCHS board, said the presentation was a true highlight of a wonderful weekend.

“One of the things that really struck me (on Saturday) was the confluence of different cultures,” Marchand said. “So all of these people who are fascinated by this person and this place we live in. I think a lot of people didn’t know how deeply all of this was impacted by a random piece of luck, by Beltrami deciding to go north instead of south on the river 200 years ago.”

Janet Rith-Najarian, left, and Norwood Hall present a documentary about Giacomo Costantino Beltrami and his explorations on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Contributed / Sue Bruns

Sunday's festivities

Sunday’s program at the history center began with a talk entitled “Beltrami’s Trans-Atlantic Promenade” by John Welle, professor emeritus of Romance Languages and Literatures at the University of Notre Dame.

Welle, whose family is best known for its association with First National Bank Bemidji, recalled visiting the Carnegie Library with his grandmother as a child.

“I’m just overwhelmed thinking about my family’s connections to Bemidji,” he said. “My grandma had a great love for reading. I’m thinking about her now.”

John Welle addresses attendees during his presentation, Beltrami's "Trans-Atlantic Promenade," as part of the Beltrami Bicentennial on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Beltrami County History Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Welle said he has spent much of his retirement at a family home on Lake Beltrami, where he continues to research Beltrami’s exploits.

“What should a retired Italian professor do on Lake Beltrami?” he questioned. “My thoughts turned to Giacomo Costantino Beltrami. What I’m presenting to you today is how I’ve spent my retirement years so far.”

Welle noted that while Beltrami has been studied by anthropologists and geographers, his unique approach is to read Beltrami’s work as literature.

“He was much more than a lovable Italian goofball,” Welle told the standing-room-only crowd.

Attendees listen to John Welle's presentation, Beltrami's "Trans-Atlantic Promenade," as part of the Beltrami Bicentennial on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Beltrami County History Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A lively presentation by Cesare Marino followed, titled “Just a Piece of Birchbark.”

Marino talked of how he noticed a map carved on birch bark when he visited the museum in Bergamo, Italy. He saw an outline of Upper and Lower Red Lake, and it was determined that Beltrami had used the primitive map to find his way from northern Minnesota to what is now Fort Snelling in the Twin Cities.

The map also indicated the locations of Grand Rapids and Little Falls along the Mississippi River.

Cesare Marino, staff emeritus at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., speaks to attendees on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Beltrami County History Center. Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer

Marino later distributed photocopies of the birch bark map and invited attendees to make notes of places they recognized and also donated a larger copy of the map to the history center.

An unexpected addition to Sunday’s program was a presentation by Count Beltrami’s relative, Oddone Beltrami, who traveled to Bemidji from Italy along with his wife and three children. Oddone talked about the history of the Beltrami family and provided an extensive genealogical history that dates back to the 1700s.

Oddone Beltrami, second from left, holds a portrait of Giacomo Costantino Beltrami joined by his son Vittorio, left, wife Maria Alessandra Beltrami, center, and daughters Laura and Elsa. The family shared their family tree with attendees at the Beltrami Bicentennial celebration on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Beltrami County History Center. Contributed / Sue Bruns

“For the historians in the room, they were kind of geeking out about it,” Thabes said about Oddone's presentation. “Then he presented copies of that genealogy to us so we will have permanent records of that at the historical society.”

Associate Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Anne McKeig, a descendant of the White Earth Nation, presented and dedicated a replica of the Dakota-made courting flute that Beltrami took back to Italy.

The day concluded with Native American and Italian music performed by flutists Jon Romer and Ann Humphrey, along with guitarist Mike Tangen.

Ann Humphrey, Jon Romer and Mike Tangen perform at the Beltrami Bicentennial celebration on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Beltrami County History Center. Contributed / Sue Bruns