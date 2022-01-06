Eighth-grader Adam Baumann has played the tenor saxophone for almost three years and chose it because he thought it was unique and interesting. Adam has participated in concert band, jazz band, summer lessons and the after-school “Sax Club.” He enjoys the time spent with friends getting to learn new songs. He wants learn as many instruments as possible so that in the future he can perform music for those around him and maybe around the world. Adam wants to participate in marching band, pep band and jazz band at the high school next year, a release said.

Sixth-grader Ava Nelson says that music is really important to her family. She got to watch her older sister go through the music programs and it made her excited to be part of that too. The thing Ava enjoys most about choir and music is that you are able to express your emotions through music. Her future goals in music are to continue on to high school choir and to be part of the high school show choir, Vocalmotive. She has participated in show choir camp for the past four years and is now participating in the show choir at the middle school, the release said.

Sixth-grader Noah Fisher enjoys working with clay and considers it his favorite medium. Noah says in order for something to be considered art it needs to be both creative and unique. The things he enjoys the most about making art are using his creativity, having fun and having the freedom to make whatever he wants. Noah makes art for fun and because he gets to make things using his own ideas, the release said.

Seventh-grader Zoey Kinsman plays the violin in the seventh-grade orchestra. Zoey does not have a favorite style of music to play but really enjoys playing Christmas music. One of her favorite things to do in orchestra is to learn how to play new music. Zoey’s goals for the future are to master her instrument and learn to play more difficult music. Her teacher is lucky enough to have her in class every day and is proud of her leadership within her section and her eagerness to challenge herself, the release said.