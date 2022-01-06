Brittany Perry, of Columbia, Mo., was named the winner of the Paul Bunyan Communications Hockey Hot Shots Promotion during the BSU men’s home hockey game against St. Cloud on Friday, Dec. 31.

Perry, who was in town for the holidays, made her shot at center ice during a period intermission to win a 70-inch Smart HDTV. It was the first time she had attended a college hockey game and the first time she held a hockey stick, a release said.

“We thought it would be a good idea to leave 61-degree weather to come to the coldest weather we had ever been a part of negative 15 with a 'feels like' temperature of minus 30," Peterson said in the release. "The BSU game was the first college hockey game I had ever been to and I'm not sure another could ever top it after this."

All contestants receive a coupon for a free PBTV On Demand movie rental, any contestant hitting the board receives a Paul Bunyan Communications Bluetooth speaker, and a contestant who puts the puck in the net through the middle of the Hockey Hot Shots board wins up to a 70-inch Smart HDTV, the release said.