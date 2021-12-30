More than 30 organizations from around the area uttered this phrase from September through December as part of Support Within Reach's campaign to engage community organizations in sexual violence discussions.

“The goal is to get community businesses and organizations talking about sexual violence even if it’s one topic at a time,” Support Within Reach Advocate Kori Nelson said.

Each week, local businesses from Beltrami, Hubbard, Cass and Itasca Counties relayed different sexual violence topics to raise awareness and encourage discussion to destigmatize these issues.

In a video announcement on Sept. 28, Support Within Reach County Supervisor Elizabeth Brown said, “sexual violence is a taboo subject. However, it shouldn’t be. That is why businesses and community members need to talk about it.”

Businesses were provided with a list of topics they could choose to highlight in weekly videos after introducing their business and campaign involvement.

Topics included human trafficking, murdered and missing Indigenous women, rape in Christian communities, LGBTQ+ sexual assault, Post-traumatic stress disorder, trauma, hope, healing and survivors, among many others.

Premiering on 103.7 FM, 218 Real Estate and Heroes Rise Coffee kicked off the campaign on Sept. 29. where they challenged Giovanni’s Pizza to continue the campaign, leading to the chain reaction of businesses accepting the challenge.

Giovanni’s Pizza challenged Nystrom & Associates the week of Oct. 7, after which they challenged Evergreen Youth and Family Services on Oct. 21.

An expanded version of the campaign kicked off on Oct. 29 when Evergreen nominated the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, Black Bear Dental, YouthBuild and Bar 209.

Other organizations entered the challenge with the Nov. 5 video including the Park Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Oak Hills Christian College, Family Safety Network and Aesthetics Salon completing the challenge.

De La Hunt Broadcasting, Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center, Cantabria Coffee and the Bemidji Police Department accepted on Nov. 12.

The Nov. 22 video featured Yellow Umbrella Boutique, Clancy’s on Island Lake, and Walker Bay Theater challenging the Bemidji City Council, Wine Not? and Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Wine Not?, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, United Way of Bemidji Area and Face It Together challenged the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Lazy One, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting and Bemidji Area Program for Recovery in the campaign’s penultimate video Nov. 29.

Bemidji City Council, Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, Bemidji Area Program for Recovery, Lazy One and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting accepted the challenge in the final video posted Dec. 3, though they also challenged Beltrami County Commissioners, Thrivent Financial, Kathryn’s Boutique on Main, Community Resource Connections and Lueken’s Village Foods.

Though it officially wrapped up prior to Christmas, Nelson is proud to have had a part in furthering the dialogue regarding sexual violence and its national implications.

“We know this isn’t just a Beltrami County issue, but in all reality it’s not just a Minnesota issue either,” she added. “It’s a national issue, but we can start the conversation here in Minnesota. We have to start the conversations somewhere.”

Ross Lewis Signs donated five of the “Minnesota Speak Up” signs used for the campaign videos while Cool Threads provided a discount on T-shirts provided to participating organizations.

All videos can be found on the Support Within Reach Facebook page, YouTube channel and website, supportwithinreach.org.