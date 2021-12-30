Winter arrived in full force this week in Bemidji, just in time for the holidays. With more than a foot of snow falling on the region, and even more in some spots, much of the community spent the last few days shoveling, plowing and snow blowing like crazy. In the meantime, the critters made their way to higher vantage points while the kiddos took to the sledding hills. The first few ice houses also began to dot the ice on Lake Bemidji as the temperatures continue to dip below zero.