Winter arrived in full force this week in Bemidji, just in time for the holidays. With more than a foot of snow falling on the region, and even more in some spots, much of the community spent the last few days shoveling, plowing and snow blowing like crazy. In the meantime, the critters made their way to higher vantage points while the kiddos took to the sledding hills. The first few ice houses also began to dot the ice on Lake Bemidji as the temperatures continue to dip below zero.
The legendary Paul Bunyan statue is blanketed with snow on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Carmi, Nathanael and Bear Kerr prepare to head down the sledding hill on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cameron Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A bronze statue of a soldier is covered in snow in the Civil War portion of Greenwood Cemetery just off Irvine Avenue. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A gray squirrel sits in a snow-covered tree on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Diamond Point Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bear Kerr, 7, sleds down a hill on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cameron Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Snow-covered cattails stand tall along the shoreline of Lake Bemidji on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Diamond Point Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The first few ice houses of the season popped up on Lake Bemidji last weekend. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Pigeons sit on a power line in frigid weather near downtown Bemidji on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)