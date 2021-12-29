BEMIDJI -- The Blackduck Community Library Board has been selected as the winner of Beltrami Electric Cooperative's local 2021 Touchstone Energy Community Award.

The award recognizes organizations for showing a strong commitment to their community and comes with a $500 cash award and an engraved Touchstone Energy Community Award plaque, a release said.

The Blackduck Community Library Board is a non-profit organization that advocates for the library and the community it serves. The board works to make the library an inviting place to learn and grow and offers a safe place for area children to spend their spare time while learning new things. The needs and interests of the community are at the forefront of their efforts, the release said.

The library board was started by the Blackduck Tri Sigma Club more than 50 years ago and has eight members along with a city representative. Collectively, they apply for grants, organize fundraising events such as pie sales, book sales and gift basket sales and pursue donations to help facilitate programs and projects for the entire community.

“The community and surrounding area take great pride in this cozy little library,” Blackduck Community Library branch manager Kelly Hanks said in the release. “We are so happy to see everything that the library board is doing in our community.”

The library board has hosted programs and events such as trunk or treat, after-school movie nights, adult craft nights, an adult winter reading program, a children’s summer reading program, and other regular programming.

They make a point of adding money to the book funds so the library can keep up with ordering materials that they couldn’t otherwise afford. Additionally, they have sponsored a family friendly community event at the Backwoods Bash each year, the release said.

"It is an honor to be recognized for the support we provide, not only to the library, but to the community,” board president Paula Erickson said in the release. “We couldn't say thank you enough."

The Blackduck Community Library Board application will be submitted for consideration to the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award committee. The statewide award recipient will be selected from numerous local award winners throughout Minnesota and the overall winner will receive $1,000 toward a community cause of choice.