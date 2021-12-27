BEMIDJI -- Mason Bitker, a 2020 Bemidji High School graduate, was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association to help him continue his post-secondary education in the criminal justice field.

Bitker is currently enrolled in the law enforcement program at Alexandria Technical and Community College and will graduate in spring 2022. He was recommended for the scholarship by Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel for his outstanding work ethic and integrity, a release said.

In Bitker's application for the scholarship, he stated that receiving the scholarship would allow him to achieve a goal he set for himself of being entirely debt-free upon graduation. Bitker has paid for all of his tuition and housing expenses out of his own pocket by working as a part-time corrections officer and dispatcher for the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office as well as picking up odd jobs in his spare time, the release said.

Prior to his post-secondary education, Mason was a member of the Bemidji Police Explorer’s Program.