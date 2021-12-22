On Nov. 30, Tiger Cub Scout Den Four of Pack 32, St. Philip's gathered at Bemidji's Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues to kick off earning their Tall Tales belt loops.

The award requires members to meet at a historic place and then write their own tall tales, a release said.

Each of the 10 boys was given a “Write your own tale about Paul Bunyan and Babe" booklet and then went home to write. They returned a few days later to tour the famous Paul Bunyan collection in the Tourist Information Center and listen to their den leader Allison Barta read some Paul Bunyan tales. They then had the opportunity to read their own tall tales, the release said.

Each boy who participated received a large Paul Bunyan $100 bill to commemorate earning their belt loops.