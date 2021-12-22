On Nov. 30, Tiger Cub Scout Den Four of Pack 32, St. Philip's gathered at Bemidji's Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues to kick off earning their Tall Tales belt loops.

The award requires members to meet at a historic place and then write their own tall tales, a release said.

On Nov. 30, Tiger Cub Scout Den Four of Pack 32, St. Philips gathered at Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox to kick off the earning of their Tall Tales belt loops. Pictured from left: Hezekiah Brown, Willima Mathy, Louis Maxwell, Lennix Fratzke, Caleb Hanson, Darius Barta, Otto Zlonis, Levi Schaefer and Ian Reinsbach. Contributed
On Nov. 30, Tiger Cub Scout Den Four of Pack 32, St. Philips gathered at Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox to kick off the earning of their Tall Tales belt loops. Pictured from left: Hezekiah Brown, Willima Mathy, Louis Maxwell, Lennix Fratzke, Caleb Hanson, Darius Barta, Otto Zlonis, Levi Schaefer and Ian Reinsbach. Contributed

Each of the 10 boys was given a “Write your own tale about Paul Bunyan and Babe" booklet and then went home to write. They returned a few days later to tour the famous Paul Bunyan collection in the Tourist Information Center and listen to their den leader Allison Barta read some Paul Bunyan tales. They then had the opportunity to read their own tall tales, the release said.

Each boy who participated received a large Paul Bunyan $100 bill to commemorate earning their belt loops.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Tiger Cub Scout Den Four leader Allison Barta reads Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox tall tales to her Cub Scouts during an activity for them to earn their tall tales belt loops. Contributed
Tiger Cub Scout Den Four leader Allison Barta reads Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox tall tales to her Cub Scouts during an activity for them to earn their tall tales belt loops. Contributed