BEMIDJI -- Harmony Co-op recently donated funds raised during its annual “Buy Local, Give Local” event on Nov. 26 to two local nonprofits.

The event featured free coffee, cider and treats along with 10% of the day's sales being donated equally to the White Earth Land Recovery Project and Gitigaanike Foods Initiative. The event raised $775 for each community partner, a release said.

"The mission of the White Earth Land Recovery Project is to facilitate the recovery of the original land base of the White Earth Indian Reservation while preserving and restoring traditional practices of sound land stewardship, language fluency, community development and strengthening spiritual and cultural heritage," the release said.

"The Gitigaanike Initiative was created with the goals to decrease diet-related health issues, increase access to local healthy foods, and develop a local foods economy incorporating community beliefs and attitudes about contemporary and traditional foods," the release said.