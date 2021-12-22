The First City Lions Club recently presented donations to three local community organizations.
Cash donations and special baking items were donated to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.
First City Lions Club members present cash donations to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Pictured from left: Shirley Sherman, Joy Barclay, BCFS Director Mike Olson, Linda Jackson and Susie Balstad. Contributed.
Blankets, clothing and toiletries were donated to Bemidji Area Schools' Families In Transition Program.
First City Lions Club members present special baking items to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Pictured from left: Joy Barclay, Shirley Sherman, Susie Balstad and Linda Jackson. Contributed.
Hats, mittens and hairbrushes were donated to the Evergreen Youth and Family Service Drop-In Program.
First City Lions Club members present the Evergreen Youth and Family Service Drop-In Program with donations of hats, mittens and hairbrushes. Pictured from left: Joy Barclay, Shirley Sherman, Caitlin Orgon of the Evergreen Program, and Susie Balstad. Contributed.