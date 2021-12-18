WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Bob Benson went to the refrigerator to get a couple of eggs for breakfast Wednesday morning when the largest of three decorative black bears tumbled off the top of the appliance and landed with a shatter on the kitchen floor.

What happened next both puzzled and surprised Benson and his wife, Jane, who was quick to grab the broom to sweep up the resin or epoxy shards.

The bottom portion of the bear broke clean off, and inside that little corner piece was a one-armed cherub. And inside the larger of the two pieces were two more one-armed cherubs.

“When it fell, I quick swept it up. I picked up the bigger (piece) and looked inside and said, ‘Oh my goodness!’” Jane said. “I don’t know why they put cherubs in there.”

The Bensons are now left to wonder if there are more cherubs inside the medium- and small-sized decorative black bears, each of which is adorned in a red stocking hat and red scarf. They aren’t going to break them open to find out.

Bob suspects the cherubs were put inside the bears to “get rid of them.”

“I’d like to find someone who knows why they did that,” he added.

None of the bears have markings as to where they were made or what they are made of, but it appears the cherubs are of the same epoxy- or resin-type material as the bears.

“I don’t know where I got them — probably Shopko, years ago,” Jane said, adding that she thinks the broken bear that reveals the cherubs will now become part of her Christmas display.

“We sat around looking at it for a while,” Jane said. “It’s Christmas, and maybe the angel was sent to us.”