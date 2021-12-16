The Buena Vista Bear Tracks 4-H Club recently made a hundred gifts and cards for Havenwood Care Center residents and staff during a Christmas party at Camp Oak Hills in Bemidji.

Instead of having a gift exchange, the club chose to make the items for the senior care center, decorating candy bars and gloves like snowmen to be distributed with the cards, which were distributed at the facility the same day, a release said.

"Community service is a large part of the 4-H program, and we are glad for the opportunity to bring cheer to those at Havenwood Care Center," the release said.