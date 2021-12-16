Garrett Peterson, a junior at Bemidji State University, was named the winner of the Paul Bunyan Communications Hockey Hot Shots Promotion during the BSU men’s home hockey game against Mankato on Friday, Dec. 10.

Peterson, of Hawley, Minn., made his shot at center ice during a period intermission to win a 70-inch Smart HDTV, a release said.

“I was pumped. One of the contestants before me came close, so I knew there was a chance," Peterson said in the release. "There wasn’t much to cheer about for us Beaver fans that night, so it was really cool to make it and hear the crowd come to life."

The Paul Bunyan Communications Hockey Hot Shots contest is held during an intermission at select BSU men’s hockey home games. Three contestants are selected at random to participate each night.

All contestants receive a coupon for a free PBTV On Demand movie rental, any contestant hitting the board receives a Paul Bunyan Communications Bluetooth speaker, and a contestant who puts the puck in the net through the middle of the Hockey Hot Shots board wins up to a 70-inch Smart HDTV, the release said.