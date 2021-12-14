BEMIDJI -- K9 Rip, a 20-month old Belgian Malinois from Poland, is the newest addition to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

K9 Rip joined the sheriff's office on Nov. 24 and his handler is Deputy Tony Hanson. The pair recently graduated from their initial 14-week training regimen and are certified by the National Police Canine Association in both patrol operations and narcotic detection, a release said.

"The Belgian Malinois breed make excellent police service dogs because of their high drive, above-average intelligence, protective attributes, speed and agility, and hardworking demeanor," the release said.