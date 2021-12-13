BEMIDJI -- Slumberland Furniture of Bemidji, with the help of Bi-County Community Action Programs, will provide 12 mattress sets to families in need through its annual "Making Homes for the Holidays" program.

Throughout the month of December, Slumberland Furniture as a whole will donate approximately 2,000 mattress and box spring sets to nonprofit partners throughout the communities it serves, a release said.

“It’s our pleasure to partner together to help get a good nights’ sleep to those in need. For far too many families, a warm bed has become a luxury," said Rob Ek, manager of Slumberland Furniture in Bemidji. "With 'Homes for the Holidays', Slumberland is working to ensure that everyone in our communities gets healthy sleep.”

The "Making Homes for the Holidays" program began in 1993. Since then, Slumberland has donated more than 38,000 new mattresses and box springs to deserving families, the release said.