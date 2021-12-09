In October, the store launched a social media promotion to collect pet food donations from the community. The Bemidji community was responsible for 510 entries in the online event, and Pets Plus chose to match each with their own, bumping it up to more than 1,000 meals, a release said.

"We used name brand dog food for this giveaway to ensure each dog was provided with a good, nutritious meal for the holidays," Pet Plus said in the release. "To be able to donate 1,000 different dog meals to the food shelf and feed local dogs with our community’s involvement and support is unbelievable. At the end of the day, even a single meal donated is a step in the right direction and will keep a dog from going hungry."

This year, Pets Plus has donated six pallets of dog food, four pallets of treats and a partial pallet of supplements to ensure that dogs in the local area are not only fed, but as many of their needs can be met as possible, the release said.