The George W. Neilson Foundation recently awarded $25,000 to support graduates of the Bemidji Career Academies who will attend Northwest Technical College in fall 2022.

The goal is to award a $1,000 scholarship to 25 students. There are currently 800 students in grades 9-12 participating in the Bemidji Career Academies, a release said.

“The NTC Foundation began a partnership with the Bemidji Career Academies in 2018 with the hope to retain our homegrown students and their talent to provide the next generation of the workforce for our community,” Ashley Johnson, executive director of the NTC Foundation, said in the release.