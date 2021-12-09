Bailey Weeks, taproom manager at Bemidji Brewing, recently presented a check and goods, collected during the brewery's Warm Heart Full Taster event, to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Michael Olson, BCFS executive director, accepted the gift on behalf of the organization.

“We are so grateful to Bemidji Brewing for their support of people in our community experiencing food insecurity,” Olson said in a release.

The Warm Heart Full Taster event was held Nov. 5-28 at the taproom of Bemidji Brewing. Customers were asked to provide personal care and cleaning products, non-perishable food or cash, the release said.