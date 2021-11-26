BEMIDJI -- A year’s worth of community collaboration and Bemidji artist Mary Therese’s artistic vision has resulted in two eclectic displays expressing the community’s “Hopes, Dreams and Visions” for the future.

Created with the help of several community members and groups as well as a $6,000 grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, two collages have found homes in Bemidji -- one at the Village of Hope emergency housing shelter and the other at Harmony Food Co-op.

Therese had the idea to create such a project while the pandemic was in full swing in fall 2020. She caught sight of a billboard on U.S. Highway 2 that simply had the word "Imagine" on it.

"With this word birthed the idea of having people share their hopes, dreams and visions for the future in a mural that could inspire positive thoughts and encourage goodwill to all," Therese said.

She submitted a grant application in November 2020 to fund her vision for such a project and began reaching out to area agencies to share her ideas after receiving the award, something made more difficult by the pandemic.

"With the quarantine in place, it was difficult to meet in person, so I developed a PowerPoint to present through Zoom," she said. "Once vaccinated, I was able to meet with people in person, wearing a mask."

Interested participants had the chance to contribute to the project at a virtual creation session on May 18, hosted by Harmony Food Co-op’s education program.

Attendees made use of various art supplies, the funds for which were provided by Therese's grant, to create a small triangle with words, colors and symbols that she would then collage together into a vision board.

Some of the participants included members of Hope House, the Bemidji Senior Center, Village of Hope, GoldPine Home, Harmony Food Co-op and sixth graders from Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners.

The resulting 72 separate art pieces share some common themes including hope, transparency, unity, water protection, nature and responsibility among others.

Using the inspiration of this first collage and the combined vision, Therese then painted a mural that was installed onto the Harmony Coop building on Oct. 26.

"I began to paint the mural transcribing the ideas and images from the collage into the larger piece," she added. "I chose (Harmony Food Co-op) not only because it is very visible to the community but also because I believe in the co-op concept of people coming together to work and share, creating a better world for everyone."

A total of 560 grants totaling $3.2 million were awarded for 2021 fiscal year recipients of the Creative Support for Individuals grants. Therese was one of 10 Bemidji grant recipients.

According to the Minnesota State Arts Board website, these grants were designed to help Minnesota artists and culture bearers adapt to changes in their working environment caused by the global pandemic.

“Grantees will be able to use funds to sustain their practice and stay relevant and connected to audiences, participants, students or communities now and in the future. This grant program aims to help Minnesota artists and culture bearers maintain their visibility and financial sustainability by using their creativity and connections to community.”

Other ventures

Therese keeps busy with other artistic endeavors, too.

One of her great passions involves coordinating and leading people to make art together. Many of these projects can be found throughout Bemidji and the surrounding area including the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area, Bemidji High School and Cass Lake City Hall.

On her website and Facebook page, she displays several silk paintings.

“Stretching the silk on a frame with specially designed pins and rubber bands, I draw the image lightly with soft pastel,” Therese mentions on her site. “The wax is melted and the tjantings (hot wax tools) are filled with the hot fluid, drawing over the lines on the silk.”

She continues by saying that, “using the ancient art of Batik, or building layers of wax which resist the next dye color, I then paint moving from light to dark, witnessing the image come to life.”

These silks are “wearable art” and can be used as scarves or shawls. She also sews wall hangings and window shades, or “window treatments,” something she learned from her mom.

“When I was young, I learned to sew from my mother who was an excellent seamstress,” Therese said. “Working with fabric has always fascinated me. Sewing bits and pieces together, a puzzle much like my collage work. I have been creating Batik wall and window hangings along with hand-painted Roman Shades.”

Therese took her first painting classes at a local college while in high school in Pennsylvania and later attended Virginia Commonwealth University. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in painting and printmaking as well as art education.

She has been a full-time artist and art teacher in Bemidji since 1991, taking time to offer community classes and workshops namely through Headwaters Music and Arts. She now works out of her studio on Fern Lake near Bemidji.

Much of her fabric art can be viewed at the Watermark Art Center and will be exhibiting and coordinating a show, "Unity in Diversity," in fall 2022.

Upcoming events and projects can be viewed on her Facebook page, Mary Therese Art.