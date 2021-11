Local Girl Scout Troop 176 recently visited KD Floral and Gardens for an event with staff members Fisher and A.J.

"The girls learned about the anatomy of flowers, different types of flowers and greenery and were able to make and take their own floral arrangements," a release said. "This event met requirements for the girls' flower badge."

The event was also a trial run for KD Floral, as the shop hopes to have similar events in the future, the release said.