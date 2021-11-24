Sixth-grader Katelyn Coulombe plays the flute and chose the instrument because it looked challenging and she likes a good challenge, and she also thinks the flute sounds relaxing. Katelyn’s future goals in band are to keep playing, learn more complicated songs and have fun playing duets with her friends, a release said.

Seventh-grader Samantha Cox is from Sigma pod and chose to be in choir because she has loved singing since she was young. Sam says what she enjoys the most about choir is learning new songs and getting to know the other students. In the future, she plans to be a teacher and wants to teach music or choir. She also plays cello in the orchestra, which helps her read music, the release said.

Eighth-grader Dexter Chaboyea enjoys working with pastels and watercolor. Dexter says that for something to be art, it has to be made with effort or have a message and that there isn’t a wrong way to make art. When Dexter first started making art, he remembers drawing fan art and watching speed paints. Now that he's older, Dexter is starting to feel more confident in his art, the release said.

Eighth-grade viola player Hailey Weimer enjoys playing Christmas music, and especially enjoys playing "Deck the Halls." What Hailey enjoys the most about orchestra is having a strong sound as she plays alongside her classmates. One of Hailey’s goals is to continue to work on playing her viola confidently and strongly. Hailey’s orchestra teacher is very proud of her and how much she has accomplished this year, the release said.