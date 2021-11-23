Mt. Zion Church partnered with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Nov. 3, which helped collect a total of 26 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 29 people volunteered to donate blood and 23 were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on Nov. 2. Three donors also came forward to donate Power Red cells, a process that collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor, a release said.

The event was made possible by Les Sanders, who assisted in registering donors, and Mt. Zion Church for providing the location.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org.