Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School recently hosted Dan Ninham, who taught students how to play several Indigenous games, including a dreamcatcher activity.
During the activity, each student held a rope in their right hand and extended it into the circle, a release said. Students then held someone else's open rope end in their left hand, and the students untangled themselves without letting go of either rope to make a large circle.
The image created during the activity looked like a dreamcatcher, and the group discussed how good dreams go through the open spaces and bad dreams get caught in the crossed ropes, the release said.