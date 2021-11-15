LAPORTE -- Veterans gathered at the WoodShed Bar and Grill in Laporte by invitation to celebrate Veterans Day with a prime rib dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The event was put on by the Garfield Lake Ice Racers Club and the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club, with help from the Party Store of Bemidji.

According to a release, Motorcycle Club Vice President John Rueter greeted the crowd and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Pastor Rene Mehlberg provided an opening prayer for all veterans before the meal and Motorcycle Club Member Howie Baxter rang a special bell six times for each branch of the military. Cindy Haley made desserts for guests to enjoy after the meal.

The special guest at the event was World War II U.S. Navy veteran Robert Peterman, who served from 1944 to 1946.

"The Garfield Lake Ice Racing Club provided all the funds for the event with 250 vets and guests enjoying the free meal," the release said. "The In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club provided the leg work in planning the event and hosting and serving the vets dinner. Each veteran in attendance was also provided, if needed, a full Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey or ham dinner at no cost."

The Garfield Lake Ice Racers hope to get their racing season started in early January on Garfield Lake in Laporte once ice conditions are safe, the release said. The In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club has members throughout the Laporte, Bemidji and surrounding areas.