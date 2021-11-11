The Philanthropic Educational Organization, or PEO, recently hosted a silent auction, live auction and dinner at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

P.E.O. is an international organization of more than one-half million women in the United States and Canada, a release said.

"The mission of PEO is to celebrate the advancement of women and educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cottey College, and to motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations," the release said. "PEO International is a nonprofit organization that has helped over 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in educational assistance through six philanthropies and a foundation."

Chapter AT in Bemidji, also a nonprofit organization, has a greater mission to help local women who are attending Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College and Oak Hills Christian College, the release said.

Chapter AT’s fundraisers have provided seven scholarships for six women who are or were studying nursing, molecular biology, environmental studies and certified addictions counseling.