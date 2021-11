The Bemidji Lions Club recently donated $500 to Leader Dogs for the Blind following a presentation during a recent Lions meeting.

Ken Bauer of Leader Dogs also presented a miniature brick representing a full-sized brick on the Walk of Fame at Leader Dog Headquarters in Rochester Hills, Mich.

The brick was given to Linda Peterson, wife of Bemidji Lions member Tom Peterson who passed away in 2019. He was a 35-year supporter of Leader Dogs for the Blind and Deaf, the release said.