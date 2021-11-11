Funds raised will help provide free care and support services to community members with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers, a release said.

“Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said event manager Jenny Theis. “The work to achieve that begins here at home, and with the generosity of the community, we achieved our fundraising goal.”

The top fundraising team was Team Bob, led by Chance Voigt and named for his father, whom they lost to early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2016. The team first walked in Bemidji in 2016, while Chance walked at the local event held near his home in southern California, the release said. Back in Bemidji for the 2021 event, Chance reflected on walking in person again.

“After such a weird and lonely COVID year, it felt amazing to do something for a cause that matters,” Voigt said. “I threw myself into fundraising, and that not only helped me support a cause I care about but also helped me to engage the pandemic world in ways that felt hopeful. We also showed the world how much we care about those living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and their families. I am proud to be a part of this movement.”

Donations are being accepted for the Bemidji Walk to End Alzheimer’s until Dec. 31. To donate, visit act.alz.org/bemidji.