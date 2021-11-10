Enbridge Energy recently invested $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area through the Summer Brain Gain program.

"This was a hands-on project-based program designed to prevent summer learning loss. It included 12 week-long modules consisting of fun, themed activities for elementary, middle and high school students," a release said. "These activities provided experiences that sparked curiosity, allowed youth to explore their interests and created opportunities to build academic and social-emotional skills."

Enbridge's investment provided access to learning experiences that created opportunities for youth to continue practicing skills during the summer months so they could return to school and be able to pick up right where they left off, the release said.