Whitney McClain and Kenzie Steinmetz were recently crowned as the new Miss Northern Lakes and Miss Northern Lakes Outstanding Teen.

Whitney McClain, Miss Northern Lakes, is the daughter of Kurt and Mary McClain. She's a graduate of Minnesota State University-Moorhead and her talent was vocal performance.

Kenzie Steinmetz, Miss Northern Lakes Outstanding Teen, is the daughter of Brent and Tabi Steinmetz. She's a junior at Bemidji High School and her talent was lyrical dance.

Both will advance to the state competitions for the title of Miss Minnesota and Miss Minnesota's Outstanding Teen, a release said.

Any females ages 13-25 interested in future competitions can email angiepagnac@gmail.com.