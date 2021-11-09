BEMIDJI -- The 41st Annual Community Holiday Meal is returning this Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, with a select focus on feeding those who are homebound in the Bemidji area.

This year, there will be no in-person meal, and all dinners will be delivered to local families and individuals who are unable to leave their homes. The annual Christmas meal is canceled this holiday season.

Organizer Karen Oftelie said that volunteers are much needed, particularly delivery drivers and kitchen workers.

"We have very few, in fact, I'm not even sure I've taken any calls that have been volunteers for delivery," Oftelie said.

Dinner prep will be held at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave SE., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

"The Eagles have been amazing to let us use their facility," Oftelie said. "We are very, very thankful."

The following day on Thanksgiving, there will be various volunteer shifts available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. These shifts include working in the kitchen, preparing delivery containers, driving and delivering meals and cleaning up.

Meal requests must be made by noon on Friday, Nov. 19, to guarantee delivery. Call Oftelie at (218) 553-0801 to make a request for homebound delivery.

Monetary donations are welcome, and checks can be made out to Bemidji Community Meals. Mail to Kathy Luepke, 24050 County Road 9, Bemidji, MN 56601.