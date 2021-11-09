BEMIDJI -- Quilters from around the region have been industrious during the pandemic, making many masks and quilts. Now, it's time for them to share the latter as the North Star Quilters Guild brings its biennial quilt show, Quilts on the Red, to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Nov. 20-21.

Bemidji quilter Bonnie Lundorff, of Willow Wood Market, is a long-time supporter of traditional handmade arts and the show. A perennial favorite there, she will share her expertise and techniques for piecing wool quilts at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, bringing in the feel of Minnesota’s homespun Northwoods, a release said.

The show will feature more than 250 quilts and 30 watercolor paintings by traditional and modern artists, four special exhibits, five presentations/trunk shows, 11 quilt shops, daily basket raffles and Viewer's Choice voting. Lecture and trunk shows range from traditional to modern quilting topics and practical skill-building. Tickets will also be offered to enter a Dresden plate quilt raffle, with the drawing to take place late Saturday, Nov. 20, at the show.

Several vendors from around the region will be providing demonstrations of quilting and sewing techniques. Topics include making gnomes, trimming triangles, fabric and quilt care, and half log cabins. In addition, visitors are invited to try out new sewing and long-arm quilting machines.

The show opens to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. At noon, show judge Cindy Erickson, of Omaha, Neb., will share her love of scrap quilts and how to use collected scrap fabric to create beautiful designs during "Confessions of a Scrapper."

At 3 p.m., professional photographer and retired college professor Russ Hanson, of Moorhead, will present techniques for taking great photographs of your work -- with a digital camera or phone -- in "Photographing Your Work." At 6:30 p.m., Erickson will return for "Mad about Minis," a trunk show of miniature quilts.

The following day at 11 a.m., fiber artist and modern quilter Kim Baird, of Moorhead, will present how fibers are turned into fabric and the basic properties of cotton, wool, linen, silk and synthetics in "A Quick Tour of Fabrics." At 2 p.m., Baird will then look at the exciting modern developments in quilting and fiber arts and their historic predecessors in "What Goes Around Comes Around."

The main show exhibit will comprise more than 210 quilts hanging in the ballroom at the Alerus Center. Entries are coming from across North Dakota and Minnesota, with a few from the East Coast and southwest U.S. Most of the quilts are entered into one of the judged categories: miniature quilts, traditionally pieced quilts, modern quilts, home décor and wearables, holiday-themed, first-time entrant, junior, and art quilts, along with several more. Show goers are encouraged to nominate their favorite quilt for the Viewers' Choice Award, one of 11 special prize ribbons to be awarded in this year’s show.

Three special exhibits will be displayed throughout the two-day quilt show. The watercolor challenge with River Fork Watercolor Society returns with a new twist and 60 original works of art. Local quilters and watercolor artists have created a quilt or a painting featuring a Grand Forks or East Grand Forks landmark.

The second special exhibit, Salute to Essential Workers Challenge, honors professions or persons who have made a difference in our region or in our world during the pandemic. For the last special exhibit, A Periodic Table of Pandemic Beverages, North Star Quilters Guild members “reinvented” the periodic table by replacing the actual elements with their favorite beverages.

Admission prices are $6 per day or $10 for a two-day pass. Children under 12 are free. Lectures are $12 plus admission. For more information, or to pre-purchase tickets, go to www.northstarquilters.org. For more information, call Nancy Klatt, Quilts on the Red show chair, at (701) 740-3055, or email at nklatt52@outlook.com.