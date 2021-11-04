REDBY -- The Oshkiimaajitahdah Center in Redby will welcome guests for a ribbon cutting event to honor its machinist training partnership with manufacturing company Wells Technology at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Andy Wells, Sr. of Wells Technology in Bemidji said in a release that the manufacturing industry across America is in great need of computer numerical control machinists for production jobs.

This need prompted Wells Academy, the Native American skill training school for Wells Technology, to open a new branch in the Oshkiimaajitahdah Center to provide a one-year training program where students are considered apprentices and paid for their work.

"After the first few months of training at the Oshkiimaajitahdah site, the students will advance to more in-depth training at the Wells Academy in Bemidji," Wells said in a release.

Two modern CNC production machines along with support equipment and quality assurance tools have been relocated to the Redby site for the goal of training Native Americans in machinist skills.

Once training is complete, Wells Technology will assist students with finding full-time employment in their preferred industry, including Wells Technology itself if they so choose.

Wells concluded by inviting "all who have interest to attend and see first-hand how this new educational development is helping our Native American brothers and sisters receive skill training for a career in modern industry."

The Oshkiimaajitahdah Center is located at 15525 Mendota, Redby Cemetery Rd., in Redby.