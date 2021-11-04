Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recently recognized 92 honorees, including four from Bemidji, with the 2021 Spirit Award during a virtual celebration.

Bemidji honorees included Senior Administrative Assistant Stephanie Brueland, Positive Support Specialist Katie Gaslin, Positive Support Specialist Shanise Ostlund and Direct Support Professional Guadalupe Spears-Thomas.

The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization, a release said. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.

"I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” said Patrick Thueson, CEO for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the spirit of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do. Day in and day out, their dedication to those we serve is an inspiration to all of us.”

For more information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit lssmn.org.