My recollections of childhood trick or treating go back to the 1960s in my hometown of St. Peter, Minn., where a pre-Halloween local tradition called “Corn Night” extended the spooky holiday.

I don’t know when or how that tradition started, how many people actually participated or even knew about it, or how long it lasted, but it involved throwing seed corn onto people’s windows on the night before Halloween to scare them. My dad was the manager of the local Cargill plant and my uncles grew seed corn, so we never had a problem with supply.

Each year, my brother and I participated in this event, which we thought of as a harmless prank to terrorize the neighbors. Since we grew up with it, we assumed everyone knew what Corn Night was. Our neighbors were familiar and we didn’t stray far from home, so it wasn’t a problem -- for a while.

Imagine, however, as new people came to town, moved into a rental across the street from us, and were startled on the evening of Oct. 30 when the sound of clattering corn, raining onto their window panes, interrupted their watching of the evening news. From inside, it sounded like small pebbles or maybe even buckshot.

My last experience with this tradition was as a high school student when some girlfriends and I decided to go out. One classmate of mine who was new to the neighborhood was thrilled to adopt and practice this tradition and immediately suggested a target we’d never tried before: a men’s dormitory on the Gustavus Adolphus campus, just a few blocks northwest of my house.

There were five or six of us girls on this Corn Night evening with paint cans half-full of shelled corn, and I probably wasn’t the only one who thought this was not a good idea, but no one said anything. My classmate was new, we wanted to make her feel at home, and we were happy to introduce her to this tradition, so we followed along.

I won’t go into detail about the commotion we made when our corn kernels rattled onto the dorm windows and interrupted the studies of the guys inside or about the variety of reactions we got. Including raucous yells and jeers, a few somewhat indecent exposures, and some tossing of buckets of water out the windows. But when the police showed up, I knew we’d made a bad choice.

The cops were familiar with Corn Night and asked to check our buckets, because, in previous years, some revelers had expanded the tradition to include window soaping. In fact, I believe my classmate might have had a small bar of soap in her bucket, but she hurriedly shuffled it to the bottom and covered it with corn.

As the squad car pulled up, curtains on the dorm windows were hastily drawn and the place looked calm. After shining their flashlights into each of our corn buckets, the officers told us to take our ammunition and call it a night, which we did. And that was my last Corn Night.

Halloween was more treat than trick

While a few country people pranked neighbors by overturning outhouses or, in the 70s, tested the urban myth of tipping cows (Google it), and occasional candy Mafiosi from outside the neighborhood accosted trick or treaters and demanded that a share (or all) of someone’s candy be dumped into their pillowcases, Oct. 31 was usually a simple and fun neighborhood event.

We dressed up as hobos or witches or ghosts, knocked on doors or rang doorbells, chanted “trick-or-treat,” held open our bags, thanked the neighbors for their generous offerings, and ran off to the next house. Our route (my brother’s, my sister’s and mine) was a total of maybe 15 houses. We didn’t stray far. Our parents didn’t go with us because this was before reports of razor blades found in apples, needles in candy bars or major reports of abducted children.

By the time my kids were ready to trick-or-treat, I wouldn’t have dreamed of letting them go anywhere unsupervised. Living in the country meant a different kind of Halloween. My daughter Jessy was just 2 months old for her first Halloween. I got 3-year-old Eric ready, I think he was a carpenter that year and had plastic versions of some of his dad’s tools as props, and loaded the two kids into the car.

I had planned to take them to the homes of a few good friends -- all of whom lived in different directions. Had it not turned into the great Halloween blizzard of 1991, we would have put on about 50 miles just to stop at four homes. I had put a fluffy snowsuit on Jessy and decided she was a pink Smurf. By the time we made it to our first stop, the snow was already about six inches deep with no sign of letting up. After just one stop, we went home with a very limited Halloween experience and not much candy.

When they were both older, our “normal” trick-or-treating experience involved visiting a familiar part of town (like Grandma’s neighborhood) where they went from door to door along a well-lit street with sidewalks, with me not far behind. There were years when we trick-or-treated in the dorms, at a nursing home, or at Treat Street, but the fun was less about candy quantity and more about dressing up in fun costumes.

In spite of the fact that each Halloween was a little different from year to year, and a lot different from my own childhood Halloweens, I’m happy to say that both of my adult children continue to enjoy coming up with clever costumes and still enjoy the spirit of Halloween. And this year, my grandson Chet will experience his first Halloween and a new generation of trick-or-treaters begins.