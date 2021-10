BEMIDJI -- Mimes, Thing One and Thing Two, ghouls and more were all out running on the Montebello Ski Trail on Saturday morning.

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department held the Boo Dash 5k event on Oct. 30 on the Montebello Ski Trail at City Park.

Registration began at 9 a.m., with the 5k starting at 10 a.m. Participants were encouraged to wear costumes at the event. Each participant received a Boo Dash shirt, and prizes were awarded to the top three finishers.