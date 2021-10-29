BEMIDJI -- Bow wow was the new trick-or-treat on Thursday evening at the Nymore Dog Park.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Bark N’ Boo event from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. Attendees could dress up their doggos in Halloween costumes for the event, which included games, prizes and treat bags.
Murphy, dressed as Buster from Toy Story, waits patiently at the registration table at the Bark N’ Boo event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Nymore Dog Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
EmmaRae Tanem hugs Ice, her Great Dane wearing a doctor costume, while also holding onto Remington, who’s dressed as a “she-ruff,” at the Bark N’ Boo event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Nymore Dog Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Dressed as Samuel L. Jackson’s character from Pulp Fiction, Riot attends the Bark N’ Boo event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Nymore Dog Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Lilly, dressed as a queen, waits for owner Gabby Schmieg to throw her ball at the Bark N’ Boo event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Nymore Dog Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Disa, a Doberman dressed as a bull, arrives at the Bark N’ Boo event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Nymore Dog Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bumble, a Great Pyrenees, meets a new friend at the Bark N’ Boo event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Nymore Dog Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)